BULLHEAD CITY — The Suicide Awareness and Prevention subcommittee of the Homeless Task Force will host a walk at 5 p.m. Sept. 9 at Ken Fovargue Park, 2255 Trane Road emphasizing the theme “Our story’s not over yet.”
Participant registration begins at 4:30 p.m. that day.
Hundreds of people are expected to participate in this second suicide prevention walk of about three-quarters of a mile. The first such walk in Bullhead City was last year.
The event is free and sponsored by the Guardian Foundation and Catholic Charities in conjunction with Bullhead City government.
September is National Suicide Prevention Month. National Suicide Prevention Week is Sept. 8-14.
Commemorative T-shirts will be available for walkers until the supply runs out.
There will be people talking about loved ones they’ve lost to suicide. Some who have attempted suicide will talk about the life challenges they have overcome as well.
Food is being supplied by D’Angelo’s Italian Restaurant and will be served after the walk.
And there will be water available for walkers to stay hydrated.
In 2017, there were more than 47,173 recorded suicides in the United States. In 2014 the number of suicides was 42,773, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics.
There will be additional focus on veterans’ suicides at the local event. Pictures of some of those lost will be on display and made available for walkers to wear around their necks. Participants are welcome to bring pictures of their loved ones and do the same, no matter whether that person served in the military.
The Military Times reported that in 2016, the suicide rate for veterans was 11/2 times greater than for Americans who never served in the military. About 20 veterans a day across the country take their own lives.
Veterans accounted for 14% of all adult suicide deaths in the U.S. in 2016, even though only 8% of the population has served in the military. The latest statistics available were compiled in 2016.
This city subcommittee was formed in February of 2018 and is headed by Robert Brandefine of the Guardian Foundation, a local group that goes into the community to feed and clothe homeless people — many of whom are veterans.
Area support and mental health groups will set up tables at the event and provide information about suicide prevention as well as counseling and support.
For details about this local event, go to the event page on Facebook: BHC Suicide Awareness & Prevention Walk September 09, 2019.
The National Suicide Prevention lifeline is 800-273-8255. The Veterans Crisis Line is available through same number, but by pressing “1.”
