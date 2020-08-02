BULLHEAD CITY — This year’s Suicide Awareness and Prevention Walk has been cancelled.
The event would have occurred in early September at Ken Fovargue Park but the number of COVID-19 cases remains too high for hundreds of people to gather and conduct physical activity.
About 200 people participated in last year’s event, which was organized by the Guardian Foundation and Catholic Charities in conjunction with the city’s Suicide Prevention Task Force.
If it appears someone you know will follow through with a suicide attempt, obtain assistance by calling 1-800-273-8255. If someone has acted on suicidal thoughts, call 9-1-1.
