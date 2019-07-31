BULLHEAD CITY — Summer isn’t over, but in Bullhead City, summer break is.
Wednesday was the first day of classes for students in the Bullhead City Elementary School District and the Colorado River Union High School District.
So far, so good, CRUHSD Supt. Todd Flora and BCESD Supt. Carolyn Stewart reported. It was the first day of classes under the two new superintendents.
“It’s gone really smoothly,” Stewart said. “I haven’t had any calls from anybody.”
She said that issues that sometimes can be of concern, such as transportation, went off without any major hiccups.
After school, police received several reports of missing children, all of which were resolved by late afternoon.
“Some kids got on the wrong bus, or got off at different stops and went home with friends,” BCESD spokesman Lance Ross said. “But there were other instances where the kids aren’t bused and may have gone home with friends without telling parents (which isn’t a transportation issue).”
Flora spent part of the first day at Mohave High School. He said he visited the campus several times between his arrival in town last month and Wednesday, and it has become a different place.
“It’s just a building,” he said. “It’s not a school until the kids are in it. It’s now fluid with life.”
Flora said the students bring a buzz with them.
“They love to come back and show off their new sneakers and talk about their summer vacation,” he said.
The superintendents, both of whom officially started July 1, talked about their activities in the days leading up to the start of the school year. Stewart said she has been working on the budget and getting ready for discussions with principals next week that will cover planning on coaching, club sponsors and team leaders, as well as working with district committees.
Stewart said very early numbers from four schools indicate that two have more students than last year, and two are down.
“I always figure I won’t have a very good handle on that until next week,” she said.
She said there are likely to be a number of parents who register their children late, not realizing that school was starting.
“It sneaks up on people,” Stewart said. “Especially people new to town.”
Flora said the students are excited to be back and the staff is excited about the work to be done.
“They’re all ready to rock and roll, which is a wonderful sight for me to see,” he said.
Flora said the CRUHSD has filled all of its regular teaching positions and is deciding on sports coaches. He credited the principals and district administrative team with working to fill the openings, including putting in the effort necessary to make sure six new J-1 visa teachers from the Philippines could start on time.
Stewart said the BCESD still has a few teaching vacancies; the district has filled those classrooms with substitutes while continuing to look for certified teachers.
“We’re trying to find highly qualified people for those positions,” Stewart said.
Flora said the lack of contact Wednesday from the transportation department was a good thing.
“I didn’t hear anything,” he said. “That means nothing’s gone awry.”
He said he has told principals that they should expect to see a lot of him
“My intention is to visit every single classroom within the first few weeks,” Flora said. “And return regularly, so I can be there to support, observe and evaluate the level of instruction that’s occurring.”
