FORT MOHAVE — For many children in the community, the sudden end to the school year was heartbreaking, but Young Scholar’s Academy is doing something to help.
The school is offering a series of classes over the next couple of months to help the students get back into the swing of things as well as see their friends again.
“We received a grant from the CARES Act funding,” said Tonnie Smith, director of the charter school. “We can use it in multiple ways, so I asked the teachers if they would be interested in doing a program where they could get the students reintegrated back into school, because they had been home for the past two-and-a-half months and now they have the summer break, too.”
The majority of the teachers were on board, so Smith asked them to come up with class ideas and the response ran the gamut from cards to crafts and even some sports.
“They came up with classes on making Father’s Day cards, making blankets, robotics, science activities, line dancing, crafts, volleyball, anything and everything you could think of to get kids back into the educational environment and feel comfortable going back to school and being around their friends,” said Smith. “We’re just trying to alleviate some of the fears from the past couple of months.”
The teachers and staff said they were happy to see the students, but their biggest thrill was seeing the kids reconnect with their friends.
“The smiles we are seeing on their faces as they get together with their friends is awesome,” said Smith. “It doesn’t matter if they are 4 years old or 12 years old. We have some older ones who are doing volleyball camp and science activities and they are just loving getting together with their friends again.”
While it’s being held at Young Scholar’s, it’s not exclusively for YSA students. Smith said that students from all over the community are welcome to attend.
“We’ve opened it up so anybody can come,” she explained. “I’m very community-minded. I was raised here and think it’s important to include all of the kids.”
While they are opening up for this, Smith wants to assure everyone that they are taking precautions as recommended, including a nine-student limit for each classroom and social distancing whenever possible.
“Just to play things smart and be on the wise side,” said Smith.
There are classes available and Smith is adding more as needed. Right now they are at 80 classes in 45 to 50 activities.
She recommended going to the Young Scholar’s Academy Facebook page to check out all the classes available. Simply click on the one you want and register your child.
“The school is buying the supplies for each class,” said Smith. “So the kids pay nothing.”
