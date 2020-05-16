BULLHEAD CITY — While being mindful of safety guidelines to stave off the coronavirus, Mohave Accelerated Learning Center officials conducted the school’s graduation ceremony for the class of 2020 on Saturday morning.
A total of 51 senior Patriots were treated to pomp and circumstance under a cloudless sky on the manicured Battlefield, where hand-waving and head-nodding far outnumbered hugs and handshakes. Among the honored dozens were foreign-exchange students Jana Schulz and Manuella Madera.
Moments before stepping on stage, MALC superintendent Casey Mulligan said that he was proud to honor this year’s graduates, who earned more than $3 million in scholarship money.
“We’re thankful to the State of Arizona for giving us guidelines to conduct a safe ceremony,” he added.
Athletics director Jeremy Klingensmith was on hand, though incognito while wearing a hat, mask and sunglasses as he monitored the proceedings. “It’s going well. I’m glad we’re doing this.”
Mulligan kicked off the event by introducing the four valedictorians, each of whom gave speeches.
The first to address fellow graduates and their families — spaced several feet apart in designated staging squares — was Zach Neal, who didn’t mince words about the reality check his peers would encounter.
“Jobs, bills and families will provide challenges,” said Neal, who played varsity baseball and basketball for the Patriots. “Life will be our new teacher. What you make of your life is your choice.”
Soon thereafter, senior Theresa Simon chimed in with her assessment of high school: “It seems like it all went by in a flash.” Another valedictorian, Lukas Atwood, spoke of “an elephant and a verse” in reference to a once-desired pet and Bible scripture.
Such a special occasion wouldn’t be complete without MALC founder Dr. Vickie Christensen, who expressed pride in the latest group of “caring, loving” graduates.
“These students gave of themselves,” she said, before encouraging them to “commit to something.”
Taking that advice is David Huddleston, who announced that he’s committing to the U.S. Air Force.
His first words on stage signaled the loads of levity to come. “Are you bored yet?” Huddleston quipped, as a sudden gust of wind blew his written speech off the podium.
Before, during and after the ceremony, one particular theme became prevalent: Gratitude was the order of the day.
As senior Jacob Leslie said, “It isn’t the graduation I had imagined, but I’m grateful. A lot of students across the country don’t get to do something like this.”
In light of the unique conditions due to concerns about COVID-19, Mulligan advised students to look at the bright side: “You will probably be the most remembered graduating class in history.”
