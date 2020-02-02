FORT MOHAVE — Super Bowl LIV watchers who wanted to help Saving Animals In Need Together could enjoy the game over dinner and drinks at Hooch’s 95 Bar & Grill.
The Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20.
Suze Jaeger, owner of Hooch’s, also purchased several prizes, including a television and a drone, that customers had a chance to win in a raffle.
SAINT also had a 50/50 drawing.
Jaeger and Chastity Schwalbe, Hooch’s event coordinator, both were proud to say they have rescue animals.
Jaeger said she would be very happy to see a dog spay and neuter clinic built in the Bullhead City-Mohave area.
Hooch’s was the site of SAINT’s Pawmania bike show in November. It will be the location for the next Pawmania fundraiser in May.
SAINT representatives explained that Jaeger has been working to ensure the Pet Medical Emergency Fund is available for those who need it. Jenner’s Furniture used to be the major donor to the fund but the business closed its doors last year. Owner Ron Jenner, who died in 2015, loved dogs.
There were televisions all around the restaurant and even some TVs for people seated on the patio, where some customers sat with their pets.
Donna Doyel, SAINT’s Saving Lives director and vice president, was pleased to see one particular dog and its owner at the event. The dog was one of the first for which she had a hand in finding a permanent home, she said with a smile on her face.
Bree Phillips has been a 49ers fan since the Colin Kaepernick days.
“He was my guy,” she said a bit wistfully. “Then he did his thing ...”
Allen Weiss had said earlier that he’d hoped the Chiefs would win. He’s actually a Cardinals fan.
Some initially were disappointed to find out there would be no break from the Super Bowl to see the Puppy Bowl — Team Fluff won this year’s Lombarky award. But the Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira and Jennifer Lopez seemed to provide plenty of tail shaking.
“You got my nitro pills?” joked Dan Weiss, Hooch’s kitchen manager and Allen’s father, who had the chance to watch the game and halftime show.
He asked everyone around him to stop talking so he could concentrate on Shakira.
People watching — especially men — were so transfixed by the performances they didn’t seem to notice whether there was lip-synching. Whether one or both women would do this was one of this year’s pre-game controversies.
“Hips don’t lie!” the elder Weiss also said, referencing one of Shakira’s songs.
But when that game started again, Weiss and pretty much everyone else focused their attention on the main event.
“It’s a football game,” he emphasized.
