Note to readers: The school lunches include Friday as well. This is amended from the original story.
BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Elementary School District Board heard Wednesday about the labor-intensive process staff went through to make sure families and the entire community knew about the statewide closure of schools that began Monday in response to the COVID-19 virus.
Three of the four board members on hand participated by telephone. Board President Kory Burgess was physically present at the meeting.
The week and a half leading up to Gov. Doug Ducey’s announcement was busy for Colorado River Schools, said BCESD Supt. Carolyn Stewart. School officials representing communities along the Colorado River were deciding how to handle such an order.
Gov. Doug Ducey announced the closure order at around 4 p.m. Sunday. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced a statewide closure in the Silver State on Sunday as well.
Stewart said an emergency team had been prepared to begin notifying families about the school closures. They read the order and created a verbal explanation to send to families through an auto-dialer phone call system. They also posted the information on social media and the Colorado River Schools website.
A plan for ensuring students have breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday was developed for use during the school closures. The drive-through pickup system used at five Colorado River Schools from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. was created by Alex Mayo, food services director for Chartwells School Dining Services.
Stewart said it was a solution to lessen the chance of spreading the virus because interaction and contact is minimal compared with serving the food and children eating it on campus.
The only problem with the system is the requirement that the children be in the vehicle with the driver, she explained.
Children also can walk up to get the food box containing breakfast and lunch.
Youths age 18 and younger can receive a meal box. They don’t have to attend Colorado River Schools.
On Wednesday, it was estimated about 500 meal boxes were given out. On Monday, the first day of service, about 200 meals boxes were distributed.
River Valley High School also is serving meals during the school shutdown.
SB 1693
Stewart also told board members about Arizona Senate Bill 1693, which spells out procedures related to school closures in response to COVID-19.
This new budget bill is beginning to make its way through the legislature.
It states that if the closure is lifted by March 29, there will be no instructional days added to school calendars to make up for the missed time. Assessment testing would begin March 31.
If the closures continue beyond that, alternative formats are to be used to provide general education to students.
Education employees will continue to be paid — even hourly workers.
The bill is more than two pages long and prepares for lengthier closures (if necessary).
The introductory bill is available at Azleg.gov. Stewart suggested that parents who approve of it should contact their state representatives.
Beardsley resigns
Diane Beardsley resigned from the BCESD board.
She served as its president in April of 2019. She was seated on the board in January of 2019.
Her resignation correspondence wasn’t available Wednesday.
In other business, the board:
- Approved the Coyote Canyon School and Special Education intergovernmental agreements with CRUHSD.
- Opted not to renew the employment of Alisa Burroughs, director of special services. The decision is based on planned change in the structure of that function, Stewart said.
