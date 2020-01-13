KINGMAN — Retired Lake Havasu City Manager Charlie Cassens announced Monday on Facebook that he is withdrawing from the District 3 Mohave County Board of Supervisors race. That leaves incumbent Buster Johnson as the only person who officially has declared intent to seek that office.
“I have come to realize that I am simply not ready to give up the next four years of my hard-earned retirement,” Cassens’ post said. “There is still time for another candidate to step up and I sincerely hope that happens. Thanks to everyone who contributed their time, effort and money into the campaign.”
Cassens pledged he’ll remain active in community affairs.
“Despite my purely selfish reason for stepping out of the political arena, I do plan to stay involved in the community I love through volunteer service and participation in local projects and causes,” Cassens said.
