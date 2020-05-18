KINGMAN — There are as many as a half-dozen mystery candidates for Mohave County’s manager position.
During Monday’s special board meeting, supervisors indicated they want to interview as many as six more candidates beyond the three recommended by a screening panel.
The four-member committee interviewed its four top contenders last week after reviewing at least 46 applications. The panel suggested that the board of supervisors interview three of those four.
The panel gives its highest ranking and recommendation to Sam Elters (1A), of Phoenix, followed by Paul Van Haute (1B), of Eatonton, Georgia, and David Williams (3), of Prescott Valley. The committee did not recommend that its fourth candidate, Scott Albert, of Richardson, Texas, be interviewed by the board.
The board is not restricted to the panel nominees. Sup. Hildy Angius said she wants to interview one more person, Board Chairman Jean Bishop said she wants to interview two more and Sup. Buster Johnson wants to interview three others.
The names were not divulged during the board meeting because human resources personnel will have to reach out to the mystery contenders to learn if they wish to be interviewed. Their names could be disclosed in that instance.
It is possible some of the supervisors may have the same candidates in mind so there may be fewer than six mystery contenders. Supervisors directed staff to contact the panel-recommended trio and the others and schedule interviews for May 28.
It was noted that a second interview day may be needed, depending on the size of the pool of finalists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.