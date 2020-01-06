KINGMAN — The Mohave County Board of Supervisors adopted a new animal control ordinance during its meeting Monday.
A significant portion of time was spent discussing pet owners who let their animals go off their property without constraints — such as a leash on a dog — and why that would violate the proposed ordinance.
Some county residents told the supervisors that the changes didn’t need to be decided upon yet.
“Take the time to craft a good ordinance,” said Jennifer Esposito, who opposes aspects of the new ordinance.
Another speaker, Cynthia Martinez, asked for more time to look at the proposed ordinance as well to determine whether it would affect her putting her pets outside on her property.
Both women also were concerned about county officials being able to walk onto private property to confiscate a dog if its owner is suspected of violating the ordinance.
A third speaker, Martha Jane Recihert, said she was concerned about no longer being able to walk her dog without a leash on open land in her rural neighborhood.
County Attorney Ryan Esplin said the ordinance will define what it means to have a dog at large: off the owner’s property without a leash.
Dogs off-leash on the owner’s property won’t be considered by the county as being at large.
Esplin said the new ordinance needed to be approved soon so it can be part of a wider municipal code modification action to be taken by the supervisors.
He also explained that the new ordinance won’t be mentioning voice control by dog owners. Local law enforcement found it concerning. A court case in which a dog owner said that their animal was within distance to hear their voice commands could result in an at-large violation being voided.
Esplin said a case was lost for that reason.
First District Sup. Gary Watson said he was worried about dogs being walked without a leash or free and able to leave unfenced yards. He talked about private properties bordering open fields where dogs can encounter other animals, such as horses.
“A great deal of damage can be done to the horses,” Watson said. “We’re going too far in our laxness, in thinking every dog is going to be a perfect dog.”
County Manager Michael Hendrix asked Esplin whether a bird dog owner and trainer would have to leash their dogs because of the way the new ordinance has been presented. Hendrix has bird dogs and trains them in open areas.
Esplin replied that dogs being trained to point out birds along with such activities as tracking, hunting and chasing game — and training them in the open — will be allowed.
Supervisors postponed making a decision about the ordinance during their Dec. 16 meeting after having questions about some of the provisions.
Esposito complained in December about the taking of pets without due process and said pet owners with financial challenges would be unfairly penalized by the requirement that owners post bond within 10 days if an animal is seized by the county. Those owners who don’t meet the deadline will have their animals declared as county property. That could include those animals being spayed or neutered for adoption by someone new — even if the owner ultimately isn’t found to have broken the applicable aspects of the code pertaining to why the animal was seized, she said.
Dog owners with at least five dogs will be required to obtain a kennel permit under the animal control ordinance. But if the dogs are individually licensed, they will only have to pay for a kennel permit through county planning and zoning.
The new ordinance also covers other such things as licensing rules and practices, handling and reporting of biting animals, and what an owner needs to prove to get back a dog or cat from the county.
Also modified Monday was wording in the earlier draft that described livestock as “neat animals” and listed several animals. It was to read “meat animals” and includes bovines, such as cattle, as well as sheep, goats, swines, etc.
Horses, mules and asses are livestock, but aren’t meat animals.
Also, adding wording about the state statute for liability to owners of dogs that cause damage or injury will make the local ordinance and state rules clearer for local enforcement officials writing out complaints, Esplin said.
The previous animal control ordinance was adopted in November of 1994.
Septic system fees
The supervisors agreed by a 4-1 vote to waive a $1,026 permit fee to bring a sewer system into full county compliance after it was constructed at Mohave Valley-Fort Mohave Community Park without the necessary permits.
The request came from the Mohave Valley-Fort Mohave Community Park Committee, which contends that the system operates properly. Its members hired a consultant to evaluate the existing system and this person will submit the necessary applications.
County officials discovered the system in November when they came to the park to inspect the sewer system servicing a nearby trailer recently placed near it for use by office needs or sports referees. A portion of the system’s leach field had been exposed.
Third District Supervisor Buster Johnson voted against allowing the fee waiver because the project was done several years ago by a professional who seemed to “flaunt our rules in our faces.”
Second District Supervisor Hildy Angius said the money and labor of the volunteer park committee members was significant.
“They aren’t asking for freebies,” Angius said about the committee. “I’m for it because they’re making this park a great park for this community.”
In other business, the supervisors:
- Approved a contract for county jail inmate phone services with IC Solutions of San Antonio, Texas for one year. Cost for calling will be lower than it has been under this contract, thus less burdensome for inmates’ family and friends to pay for the service. Inmates do sometimes pay for their phone service but more often it’s paid for by people closest to them, according to county staff.
- Canceled, with no plans to reschedule, public hearings related to a proposed photovoltaic solar facility in Fort Mohave near Boundary Cone and Vanderslice roads. The property owner asked the public hearings to be pulled from the meeting agenda. The applicant seeking to use the land for that purpose wasn’t the property owner.
- Named Fourth District Supervisor Jean Bishop as board president during 2020. Angius held that position through 2019.
