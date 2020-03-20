KINGMAN — Mohave County supervisors will conduct another special board meeting today to tackle various subjects involving the coronavirus outbreak.
The board is set to convene the session at 1 p.m. at the county administration building in downtown Kingman.
Possible temporary closures of library facilities and fine waivers for return of overdue books will be considered. Policy questions involving permits and special events will also be addressed.
Board Chairwoman Jean Bishop said she expects discussion of personnel policies involving where employees work and compensation should leaves of absence be imposed must also be considered.
Sup. Buster Johnson is suggesting contemplation of various changes concerning board meetings, including holding only one rather than two each month. Temporarily ending the call to the public and attendance changes promoting proper social distancing also will be discussed.
The Kingman and Bullhead City councils imposed protocols during their Tuesday meetings this week seeking to maintain U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended social distancing. Some seats were left empty at both sessions so council members could be separated from one another, city employees and the general public.
At least two council members were present in the building but participated by telephone during the Kingman Council meeting. The call to the public was eliminated until outbreak restrictions are lifted.
The way business is conducted at the Mohave County Courthouse is also evolving. Attorneys are participating by telephone more often than ever before and many defendants are appearing for hearings by video rather than in person.
Court Administrator Kip Anderson said one of the two grand Juries may be suspended. He said Presiding Judge Chuck Gurtler is working on an administrative order that will spell out the various operations changes within the court system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.