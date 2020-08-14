KINGMAN — The 2020 primary election officially is over, following the final canvassing of all ballots and the unanimous acceptance of the results by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors at Thursday’s special meeting.
The voter turnout was 37.75% with more than 30,000 Mohave County residents casting their votes. The county’s Elections Director Allen Tempert said all went smoothly and tabulations were completed in record time.
“Teamwork” was key.
Tempert said “the overall turnout for the election was slightly higher than comparable elections in the past, which can be attributed to the greater number of people choosing to vote by early ballot than previously done. The number of poll site ballots cast was comparable to the 2018 primary election.”
Tempert said he was pleased despite “a drastic decrease in the people being able or willing to work the voting polls on Election Day, a successful and smooth election resulted.”
Tempert said he believes the voting pattern will continue through the Nov. 3 general election.
High voter turnouts are expected at both the early ballot and poll site levels. There is a potential problem that needs to be resolved, however. Tempert said that “proper staffing” of the poll sites is always an issue but, “it has never been as difficult as this election year” because of the COVID-19 situation throughout the country.
The Mohave County Elections department is asking that interested county registered voters work the polls for the upcoming Nov. 3 general election. Those who can make this important contribution should contact the Mohave County Elections Department at 928-753-0733 and sign up.
Tempert said a full complement of workers in that area will make all the difference in repeating the success of last week’s primary election.
