KINGMAN — A holiday and a scheduling conflict has caused a pair of changes in the upcoming meeting schedule for the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
Because of the Presidents’ Day holiday on Monday — the normal meeting day for the board — the meeting has been moved to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the county administration building, 700 W. Beale St. in Kingman.
And because of the National Associations of Counties conference, the meeting scheduled for March 2 has been canceled. That leaves the March 16 meeting as the only supervisors meeting for the month.
The supervisors will conduct two meetings in April, April 6 in Kingman and April 20 in the Lake Havasu City council chamber. Both will begin at 9:30 a.m.
