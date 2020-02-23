KINGMAN — Mohave County’s Development Services amended the general plan and enabled policies to support mining development and mining in areas to include the Arizona Strip.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously at last week’s meeting to approve the action item.
According to the county, the overall short-term goal of the vote by the supervisors is to make certain the desires of Mohave County are understood clearly by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management in its future discussions and decisions on mining. The long-range goal is to secure rights to mining in the county.
The decision by the supervisors follows years of disagreements regarding the 2012 decision by the BLM to block uranium claims in the area adjacent to the Grand Canyon and the Arizona Strip. It originally was a temporary measure and many supporters of mining feared it will soon become permanent in an area known for mineral-rich deposits. Nearly eight years ago, the BLM closed the areas in question to allow the United States Geological Survey to study the effects of uranium mining on the Grand Canyon. Mohave County had objected to the closure, even if temporary, because it could easily become permanent, severely harming Mohave County’s economic development prospects.
Because of this, the county said that multiple potential jobs and a strong, more durable economy have suffered due to the overreaching regulations.
Since 2012, the United States Geological Survey has not allocated any funds to study the effects of uranium mining on the Grand Canyon, the county stated. Then, in late 2019, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill introduced by Tucson’s Raul Grijalva to make the mining ban permanent. Mohave County’s supervisors believe mining claims and development have been severely hampered by restrictions that have remained in a place despite superior safety standards and other upgrades in mining operations.
The county stated that one supervisor said that the decision will give them a seat at the table and the BLM will listen to the county when it wants to move ahead or change restrictive plans on mining.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.