KINGMAN — Mohave County supervisors voted unanimously at it latest meeting to approve its chairman signing a letter to Thomas Buschatzke, director of the Arizona Department of Water Resources, to undertake actions to designate the Hualapai Valley Groundwater Basin (less the Southern Greggs Subarea) an irrigation non-expansion area. Mohave County officials are very active in protecting their water rights and strongly contend that the expansion of large scale agricultural usage is rapidly depleting the aquifer and the potential remains for further expansion in the future.
County Manager Mike Hendrix said the response is “Mohave County’s ongoing attempt to protect and preserve water in our area.”
The chairman’s letter expresses the need for urgent action and states that “inaction means Mohave County must wait for our new farms to exhaust our groundwater basin before any action may be taken by the state of Arizona, and then it will be way too late for the residents of Mohave County.”
Hendrix added that “if the director decides to declare the areas irrigation non-expansion areas, with some exceptions, only acres of land which were irrigated at any time during the five years preceding the date of the notice of the initiation of designation procedures may be irrigated.”
The chairman’s letter states that the findings of a December, 2019 Arizona Department of Water Resources report “indicate there is insufficient groundwater to provide a reasonably safe supply for sustained irrigation of cultivated lands in the basin at the current and predicted rates of withdrawal.” The report findings also show groundwater depletion is due to large scale irrigation with the water level dropping below ground surface in less than 100 years.
