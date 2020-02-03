KINGMAN — Mohave County supervisors approved rezoning for a commercial endeavor in Oatman and handled a number of other items during a Monday board meeting that stretched almost 3 1/2 hours.
A number of Oatman merchants oppose New Mexico businessman Tim McCarthy’s plan to offer Western-flavored activity just outside the historic mining town.
Some complained McCarthy will duplicate what’s already offered in Oatman to the detriment of established businesses while others expressed concern about adequate water supply and public safety resources. Board Chairman Jean Bishop, however, noted that McCarthy has private property rights allowing him to engage in enterprise just like established merchants.
McCarthy told supervisors he first intends to offer a horseback-riding opportunity and a petting zoo. A zip line, gold panning, small shops and stores and more might follow over time.
Board approval of the rezoning for “The Old Ranch 66” project came by unanimous vote.
In other business, the board approved Sup. Gary Watson’s request to send a letter to the Arizona Department of Water Resources requesting considered designation of the Hualapai Valley Groundwater Basin as an Irrigation Non-Expansion Area.
Supervisors rejected paving proposed in the Malibu Road Improvement District in Golden Valley. The project was voted down after a cost estimate disparity prompted contentious infighting among neighbors for more than a year.
The board approved a request by Sheriff Doug Schuster to use up to $300,000 in seized drug money to purchase a larger airplane. Schuster said a larger aircraft able to fly longer distances will better serve the department and its inmate and public official transport flights.
The board approved a new lease agreement allowing the Mohave County Fair Association to continue managing the fairgrounds in Kingman. Supervisors also approved a special-use request allowing a Kingman based film company to shoot a movie at Hualapai Mountain Park.
