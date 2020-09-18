KINGMAN — Mohave County supervisors passed a resolution Thursday urging the U.S. Department of Interior to reject a recommendation to approve transfer of fourth priority Colorado River water from western Arizona for use in the exploding Phoenix suburb of Queen Creek.
A similar resolution was approved Tuesday by the Mohave County Water Authority.
Bullhead City council member Mark Clark this week said he was bewildered that Arizona Department of Water Resources Director Tom Buschatzke is recommending approval when Western Arizona counties, cities, and so many citizens expressed overwhelming opposition during a series of public input hearings held last fall. Clark noted that the state’s largest newspaper has questioned the recommendation and he expressed hope that a second round of lobbying with the Department of Interior can unravel Buschatzke’s recommended order.
Lawyer Patrick Cunningham, retained to represent the county in the matter, said he expects numerous opposition resolutions to be passed over the next few weeks. He said it is not clear when the Department will decide the matter and he noted that litigation has been expected in federal court, no matter the final decision.
