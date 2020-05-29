KINGMAN — A former Kingman resident who worked for county’s Public Works department long ago could return to northwest Arizona to serve as Mohave County manager. The Mohave County Board of Supervisors directed staff to offer the job to Sam Elters, of Phoenix.
Sup. Buster Johnson dissented in the 4-1 board vote without explanation. Staff will negotiate a contract with Elters that would be brought back for possible ratification if parties agree to terms.
Sup. Gary Watson made the motion to hire Elters following an executive session Thursday afternoon. That was conducted after supervisors interviewed five contenders earlier in the day and two others on Tuesday.
The other six applicants who were interviewed included two county employees, Development Services Director Tim Walsh and Yvonne Orr, assistant to County manager Mike Hendrix. The rest of the field consisted of Paul Van Haute, of Georgia, David Williams, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, and Scott Albert, of Texas.
Elters was working for Mohave County three decades ago when he was hired by the Arizona Department of Transportation. Elters served as area, Kingman District and state engineer for ADOT before he transitioned into the private sector.
Elters is a member of the Arizona State Transportation Board and works for a consulting company currently involved as a partner with the City of Kingman in working to develop the Rancho Santa Fe Interstate
