KINGMAN — The hiring of Kingman Vice Mayor Travis Lingenfelter as Mohave County procurement director was rejected during the most recent meeting of the Board of Supervisors. County Manager Mike Hendrix’s recommendation to start Lingenfelter on April 6 at an annual salary of $102,000 was voted down 4-1.
Only Sup. Gary Watson favored returning Lingenfelter to county employment. Watson said Lingenfelter turned the procurement department around after he was hired as its manager in 2004.
“The reason for my approval on this was based on previous performance here in Mohave County,” Watson said. “Mr. Lingenfelter worked here for a number of years as the director of procurement, did an excellent job and brought that department up from one that had been lacking to one that was performing in an excellent manner.”
Watson said Lingenfelter also performed well as county economic development director.
Sup. Hildy Angius expressed concern at the proposed salary and that Lingenfelter has not worked in procurement for quite some time.
“I believe that a director position like this, at such a high starting salary, should have a candidate who has been in the procurement field within the last 10 years, within a whole decade, so my vote will be no,” she said.
Board Chairman Jean Bishop agreed with Angius.
“You’re right. The experience, having a wide gap is a concern,” Bishop said. “I do have concerns with the salary.”
Lingenfelter was present for the discussion but was not called to the podium to answer questions or address the board. Sups. Buster Johnson and Ron Gould did not explain their “no” votes.
Lingenfelter is free to run for the board of supervisors since he has not been hired to the county management team. He had previously expressed interest in succeeding Watson, who is retiring.
Lingenfelter also is free to seek re-election to the Kingman City Council. His term expires at the end of this year.
