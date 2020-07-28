KINGMAN — The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said the 19-year-old survivor of a deadly quad crash in Dolan Springs still was being treated for life-threatening injuries at a Las Vegas hospital Tuesday. The elder teen and one of two 13-year-old girls on the quad who were killed are residents of Las Vegas, according to Sandy Edwards.
The acting spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said the other 13-year-old who was killed is a resident of Dolan Springs. Edwards said the three victims are cousins.
Edwards said the trio was on a quad when they were struck by a pickup truck at milepost 5 on Pierce Ferry Road at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday. The driver of the truck, Brock Hill, 27, of Dolan Springs, was arrested after he walked away from the crash.
Hill was booked into jail in Kingman on an initial charge of leaving the scene of a fatal accident. The crash investigation continues and the county attorney’s office will review the case to determine if other criminal charges are appropriate.
Edwards said the accident victims likely will be publicly identified later this week.
