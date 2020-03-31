KINGMAN — A Dolan Springs man had a puffy face to show for battling Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies for more than a half-hour last week.
Mohave County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said it was 2 a.m. Tuesday, March 24, when the sheriff’s office was asked to check into a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 13000 block of North Joshua Drive in Dolan Springs.
Mortensen said the reporting party advised that a semi-truck had parked near her neighbor’s home and that a man was walking near the property with a flashlight. She said deputies stopped the suspect vehicle and made contact with its driver, Aldan Rodriguez-Rodriguez, 32, and an unidentified male passenger.
Mortensen said the passenger was driven home and dropped off there. She said Rodriguez was detained for an arrest warrant and for possession of marijuana.
Rodriguez reportedly was released from restraints after he was returned to the semi-truck to allow him to retrieve personal possessions. She said Rodriguez became upset and told deputies he wanted to be taken to jail.
“Rodriguez became increasingly agitated and continued making unusual comments about the truck and wanting to go to jail. Rodriguez then shoved his phone in the deputy’s face, striking the deputy in the nose, and grabbed the deputy’s arm,” Mortensen said in a news release that contained a detailed account of the brawl.
“The deputy attempted to grab Rodriguez and gain control, however Rodriguez punched the deputy in the side of the head with a closed fist and shoved the deputy away. A struggle ensued and a backup deputy arrived on scene shortly after. Both deputies attempted to gain control of Rodriguez with no success. The struggle continued and deputy’s deployed their Tasers multiple times in an attempt to gain control.”
The struggle continued for about 35 minutes, the release said, when Rodriguez began reaching for one of the deputy’s weapons. Rodriguez allegedly made several attempts to remove the weapon from the deputy’s holster, and the deputy made several strikes to Rodriguez’s face to attempt to stop him. Deputies were able to place restraints on Rodriguez; however Rodriguez continued to kick at deputies, striking them wherever he could reach.
Rodriguez’s nose had started to bleed at one point, and he preceded to spit blood at the deputies. A third deputy arrived and Rodriguez eventually began to comply and follow verbal orders. Medical personnel were called to the scene to evaluate Rodriguez and the involved deputies.
Mortensen said the deputies expressed surprise that their strikes and Taser deployments had little, if any, effect on Rodriguez. He was treated for his injuries at hospitals in Kingman and Las Vegas.
One of the deputies was taken to Kingman Regional Medical Center for treatment while another deputy was treated on scene for lesser injuries. A third deputy was not hurt.
Rodriguez subsequently was taken back to Kingman and booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Center on charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and other charges. An investigation continues.
