KINGMAN — A Bullhead City man was indicted Thursday on 10 felony charges, including attempted murder, after allegedly shooting at four men in the parking lot of the Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Bullhead City.
A Mohave County grand jury indicted Devin Jean Monreal on four counts of attempted second-degree murder, four counts of aggravated assault and two counts of endangerment.
Monreal, 23, is being held on a $1.5 million bond. He is expected to be arraigned on the charges next Thursday at the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility. His case will be heard before Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert.
Monreal was arrested Aug. 20 after a shooting spree the day before in the parking lot of the Lowe’s store on Highway 95 at Silver Creek Road in Bullhead City. The incident sent customers and employees scrambling for safety.
According to earlier reports, Montreal was in a Saturn station wagon in the parking lot when four men in a Dodge pickup pulled up next to him.
After a verbal argument, the four men, who did not know the suspect, got out of the pickup to confront Monreal, hitting his windshield. Monreal allegedly pulled out a handgun and started firing at the men, who fled to safety.
Monreal then drove around the parking lot in circles, allegedly continuing to fire at the men, an act captured on video from a customer at a nearby business. No one was injured in the gunfire.
The brother of one of the four men was in another vehicle, which he intentionally crashed into Monreal’s car. The brother suffered minor injuries in the crash.
The brother and the four men have not been identified publicly.
Monreal abandoned his damaged station wagon and got into the Dodge pickup and drove away. Police located Monreal later that night in an apartment on Calle de Mercado, about a mile and a half from Lowe’s. The stolen pickup was found nearby.
Monreal at first refused to surrender, prompting the Bullhead City’s SWAT unit to be called in to deploy tear gas. Monreal finally was arrested around 1 a.m. after he was found hiding in the attic. A teenage boy, who also was hiding in the attic, also was arrested on suspicion of hindering the investigation.
