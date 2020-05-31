KINGMAN — The third suspect in a November drive-by murder was arrested Friday morning in Tennessee.
A task force with the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Jonathan Arthur Wallace on a felony warrant for the murder of Kevin Castro Hurtado.
Wallace, 28, of Bullhead City was booked into the Montgomery County Jail in Tennessee awaiting extradition back to Mohave County, Bullhead City police spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said.
Bullhead City detectives and the U.S. Marshals Service followed up on hundreds of leads in tracking down Wallace to an apartment on Proctor Court in Clarksville, Tennessee.
On Nov. 17, Benjie Junior Nunez, 34, arranged to fight Hurtado, 24, at a parking lot of a store on Commercial Way. They reportedly had been involved in an altercation a month before.
Castro Hurtado arrived first but, when Nunez had not shown up yet, left the area accompanied by his wife and two friends.
Nunez and his passenger, Wallace, both reportedly armed, along with Brent Ryan Sekel, 23, who was driving another vehicle, followed the victims to the area of Marina Boulevard and Clearwater Drive.
Castro Hurtado was fatally shot while his wife suffered a bullet wound to her leg. She was treated and released at a Bullhead City hospital. Two other passengers in Castro Hurtado’s car were unhurt. Nunez turned himself into police later that morning.
Nunez and Brent Ryan Sekel, 23, are charged with first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault and drive-by shooting.
Nunez is being held in county jail on a $1 million bond. Sekel is being held in custody on a $120,000 bond.
