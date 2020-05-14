KINGMAN — After almost two months on the run, an attempted murder suspect was arrested in Kingman on Thursday morning.
Kingman police officers arrested Ryan William Shean, 30, of Bullhead City on a warrant for attempted murder and aggravated assault for a March stabbing incident in Bullhead City. He is being held without bond in the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman.
Shean was arrested around 9:30 a.m. Thursday at a motel in the 1400 block of Andy Devine Avenue in Kingman. Officers spotted Shean get into the passenger side of a vehicle that left the motel and headed west before turning onto Hall Street. The driver refused to stop after an attempted traffic stop and headed back into the motel parking lot, Kingman police reported.
Officers saw the driver throw a baggie of illegal drugs out of the car window. The driver drove behind the motel when Shean and the unidentified driver fled on foot. After a short pursuit, Shean was arrested but the driver wasn’t located.
Detectives seized the baggies of drugs containing a half ounce of methamphetamine and three-quarters of an ounce of heroin with a street value of about $4,000, KPD reported.
Shean had been sought in connection with a stabbing last month in Bullhead City. According to Bullhead City Police Department spokeswoman Emily Fromelt, Bullhead City police officers were called to a fight involving a knife and a gun outside a home in the 1000 block of Mobile Lane around 2:30 a.m. March 27.
A 24-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in the abdomen. He was taken to Western Arizona Regional Medical Center before being transferred to a Las Vegas hospital where he was treated and released.
Witnesses reportedly broke up the fight and the suspect — alleged to have been Shean — ran away. The victim fired a gunshot at the fleeing suspect. No other injuries were reported, Fromelt said.
