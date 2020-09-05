LAKE HAVASU CITY — The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man in connection with the attempted murder of an elderly woman Thursday evening in Lake Havasu City.
According to the sheriff’s office, Gary Edwin Pappilli, 63, of Lake Havasu City, is wanted for questioning after he was identified as the suspect in the stabbing of a 77-year-old woman in the 2000 block of Quartzite Place around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Deputies called the scene found the woman with multiple stab wounds. During the investigation, Pappilli was identified as the aggressor.
A search was conducted in the nearby area but Pappilli was not found.
At this point, the case is being called an attempted homicide. A news release from the sheriff’s office did not indicate the extent of injuries nor the condition of the victim.
Pappilli is described as a white male, about 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a flannel shirt.
Pappilli is considered to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached if located. Anyone with information on Pappilli’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Detectives Division at 928-753-0753 or call toll free, 1-800-522-4312. The case reference is DR#20-033848.
