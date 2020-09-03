FORT MOHAVE — The FBI and Mohave County Sheriff’s Office continue looking for the suspect wanted for a murder of a Bullhead City man that occurred more than 15 years ago in Fort Mohave.
A reward of up to $10,000 is offered for information leading to the arrest of Gerardo Mendoza, 32, previously of Oceanside, California.
Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said deputies responding to a weapons offense on Jan. 22, 2005, learned that the victim of a shooting in the 1500 block of Teral Lane had showed up at a local hospital for treatment. “The victim, identified as Joseph Alan Gravett, 31, of Bullhead City, eventually succumbed to his injuries,” Mortensen said.
Mortensen said witness interviews identified Mendoza, also known as “Blackie”, as the man who shot Gravett before running from the scene. Investigators believed that Mendoza initially fled to Mexico.
“Since the incident in 2005, Mohave County Sheriff’s detectives, with assistance from the United States Marshals Service and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, have been attempting to locate Mendoza, who is thought to be living in San Diego or Mexico, but may still have contacts in Mohave County,” Mortensen said.
Anyone with information regarding Mendoza’s whereabouts is urged to contact the sheriff’s office (928-753-0753) or use the toll free number (1-800-522-4312) and reference DR#05-002657.
