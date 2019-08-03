BULLHEAD CITY — A suspect wanted in multiple shooting incidents last month has been taken into custody, Bullhead City police reported Saturday.
Jack Alan Gonzalez, 33, was arrested at about midnight in the 1700 block of Central Avenue on a felony warrant for conspiracy to commit second-degree murder and discharging a firearm at a residence.
Friday evening, police received a tip that Gonzalez was in Laughlin, department spokeswoman Angie Abbott said. She said Gonzalez was seen at a Laughlin hotel and fled on foot, eluding police.
Later that evening, she said, police and detectives from the Gang and Immigration Intelligence Team Enforcement Mission learned that Gonzalez had been spotted in a Central Avenue residence.
“Upon arrival, officers issued several warnings for Gonzalez to exit the residence,” Abbott said.
After Gonzalez repeatedly ignored officers’ warnings, she said, the police department’s SWAT team was activated and eventually deployed gas into the residence, causing Gonzalez to surrender.
Gonzalez was taken into custody without further incident, Abbott said. He was taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
Police said no one was injured in the shooting incidents.
Police said no further information will be released at this time, as the investigation is ongoing.
