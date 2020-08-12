KATHERINE LANDING — The National Park Service has lifted the swim advisory placed on two popular areas on Lake Mohave after water quality levels “have returned to normal.”
The NPS had placed swim advisories on North Arizona Telephone Cove and Princess Cove after routine water samples showed high levels of bacteria associated with waterborne diseases
The advisory was issued July 31 for the areas within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area because the bacterial levels “exceeded local, state and National Park Service standards for recreational activity,” the NPS said.
The advisory for Princess Cove was lifted late last week and the advisory for Telephone Cove was lifted Wednesday.
“Currently, there are no swim advisories on Lake Mead or Lake Mohave,” the NPS said.
After the high bacterial levels were first detected, biologists resampled the water daily.
“Increases in bacterial levels like this are often caused when people dump RV or vessel sewage tanks in the water,” the NPS said. “If a visitor sees or suspects illegal dumping, they should call 911 immediately. Free dump stations are available at all park campgrounds.”
It is not known if there were any reports of waterborne illnesses directly caused by the high bacterial levels.
