BULLHEAD CITY — The dozens of “No on 415” signs that had been placed within public rights-of-way in Bullhead City were gone Thursday.
Most of them around the community already had been removed by the time city employees prepared to pick up any remaining signs, enforcing a state statute that prevents political signs from being posted more than 60 days before an election.
City code enforcement employees found and took away only about five other signs, according to City Manager Toby Cotter.
On Wednesday, Mohave Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen denied a request by Taxpayers Against City Takeover for a temporary restraining order that would have stopped the city from removing dozens of signs.
“While we disagree with the ruling, we respect it,” said Bill Bertolino, a spokesman for the No on 415 campaign. “Therefore, following (Wednesday’s) hearing, we quickly removed the campaign signs.”
Jantzen agreed with the city’s interpretation of the Arizona Revised Statute, 16-1019, Subsection H, which calls for removal of political signs that go up earlier than 60 days before a primary and signs that remain up 15 days after a general election.
TACT argued that the law should be interpreted as if there were a primary election. This election has been described by the city as a single-issue election and has no primary.
The all-mail ballot referendum will be sent out this fall to local voters must be returned by Nov. 5, which technically is the date of the general election.
TACT also opted not pursue the matter further by filing a notice of voluntary dismissal without prejudice with the Mohave County Superior Court. An evidentiary hearing had been scheduled for today to allow TACT’s attorney, Eric Spencer, a chance to provide evidence that might have persuaded Jantzen to change his mind. That hearing has been canceled.
There were more of the No on 415 signs than the city initially estimated. While city officials noticed about 45 signs around the city, TACT said in court documents that there were 75 signs.
The No on 415 signs began going up last week, soon after a town hall meeting hosted by EPCOR Water Arizona, Inc., highlighted various arguments against Proposition 415, a proposal created by Bullhead City officials asking voters to decide whether the city should pursue acquisition of the local water delivery system owned by EPCOR.
Signs can begin going up around the city about Proposition 415 — pro or con — on Thursday, Sept. 5.
Signs on private property, such as homeowners’ lawns, will be able to stay up because by the time code enforcement paperwork is mailed and reaches the property owner, it will be OK to have them up anyway, Cotter said.
