TOPOCK — Taking a walk on the “wild side” might be the ticket for people who have been cooped up too long this winter. It’s time to grab the binoculars and go commune with nature.
What better way to do that and learn about the area and its diversity of residents than to get outside and go exploring?
One place to check out is the little-known North Dike boat launch area of Havasu National Wildlife Refuge near Topock. As the weather starts to warm up, refuge personnel and its volunteer group, Friends of the Bill Williams River and Havasu National Wildlife Refuges, are offering free tours so people can get better acquainted. The public has the opportunity to see a variety of wildlife, especially birds — permanent residents, summer visitors and those just passing through — their habitat types and the plants that serve as both food and shelter.
At first glance on a cool morning, the refuge seems like this quiet, peaceful place, perfect for a morning stroll to observe, breathe and watch the sun arrive. But then the marsh comes alive, and the water and tall grasses are buzzing with activity. On a recent trip to the refuge, snow geese flew in formation overhead, while ducks quietly cruised along in the water, and a cormorant hovered over the water before diving in for a fish — then from a distance, a coyote watched everything.
And the day began.
“Havasu National Wildlife Refuge is comprised of three different units, the Topock Marsh at the north end of the refuge which encompasses 4,000 acres; the Wilderness area, south of here with 17,000 acres and below that is the Topock Gorge, which is 20 miles of the Colorado River and that area is protected,” said Joey Saccomanno, Wildlife Refuge Specialist, during a test run of the tour.
“In this area of the North Dike, there’s a wide variety of wildlife because of the marsh,” he said. “There’s a lot of open water, and you might see beavers, various bird species, waterfowl like cormorants, ducks, geese, kingfishers, and the primary vegetation is broadleaf cattails and bulrush.”
Havasu National Wildlife Refuge is a birding hotspot with 318 bird species relying on the diverse habitat. Western and Clark’s grebes perform synchronized dances in the waters of the marsh, and nest in the emergent vegetation. Native stands of Freemont’s cottonwoods, coyote willow, and Goodding’s willow provide breeding and stopover habitat for many species of birds, such as the summer tanager and yellow-billed cuckoo. Mesquite and salt cedar thickets support ash-throated flycatchers, Bell’s vireos, and Abert’s towhees. Upland desert areas are filled with coveys of Gambel’s quail and darting greater roadrunners.
“There is a species of bird that lives in the cattails and bulrush,” he added. “They’re secretive marsh birds that are scared of people. Because the visibility in all that is limited, they make these loud calls. Imagine living in the reeds and in order to locate another bird, you’d have to make a pretty loud call to find them.”
In addition to the wildlife, Saccomanno gives a little history about how the marsh lands were formed, and talks about the diverse conservation, restoration and preservation methods that are in place.
“There’s a lot of flood plane habitat where the original river used to flow,” he said. “The river was channelized for boat passage. Imagine trying to navigate all those twists and turns. The water level was dropped below ground level.
“To maintain the habitat, we have to pump water out of the river channel. Also, the Colorado River used to be home for a lot of cottonwood trees. It was a forest, and some of it died out, but you’ll see a new patch of trees over at Pintail Slough. There’s been restoration work going on in several areas, where we’ve planted more trees to get more of a forest and more trees.”
Historically, the Lower Colorado River wound its way through desert valleys and canyons surrounded by dense riparian forest. Periodic flooding rejuvenated the landscape into a mosaic of willow and cottonwood trees and brought the dry desert to life. Wildlife thrived in the backwaters and forested habitat supported by the mighty river. However, with the construction of the Hoover Dam in 1936 and several other dams along the lower Colorado River, the natural restoration of the desert riparian habitat ceased.
Havasu Refuge was established to protect wildlife species that were in grave danger of extinction and to restore species that had been eliminated from the area.
“Because we have the rare occurrence here of two deserts coming together — the Sonoran and the Mohave — it results in a bigger diversity of species,” he explained. “One of those is the peregrine falcon, which used to be on the endangered species list. It was the first to be taken off the list. They are raptors, hunters, and they dive at the water at 140 mph, which is ridiculously fast. They curl their front toes into a fist and they’ll grab their prey when they come in for it and tear it up. They are pretty skilled hunters.”
Restoration efforts extend to two native fish species, too.
“The bonytail chub and razorback sucker are two species we’re working hard on to bring back and restore, and one of the things we’re doing to preserve them is an off-channel pond designated for endangered fish species at Bill Williams River on the lower Colorado River.”
The cool thing about the tour is gaining a different perspective about the animals that share the planet. What might look like an overgrown shrub to the human eye, is home for a community of quail, and a dried-out “weed” patch is a field of millet — food for several bird species. A better understanding of one small corner of the world is a good thing, and worth preserving.
Nature tours at North Dike will take place the second Tuesday of the month through April (8-10 a.m., Arizona time). The tours last about two hours and walks are an easy two miles with stops along the way to observe animals and birds, habitat and plant life.
Be sure to dress in comfortable clothing and wear sturdy shoes or boots. Also hats and sunscreen are suggested. Bring binoculars, cameras and water.
Directions to North Dike if traveling from Bullhead City through Mohave Valley on Highway 95, turn left on Courtwright Road, following County Road 1 (heading toward Topock), signs and the turn-off for Pintail Slough and North Dike are on the right side of the road. This road isn’t paved, but the North Dike boat launch is about a mile away. There are port-a-potties nearby.
For more information, contact Saccomanno by calling 928-667-4144, ext. 128; or email him at joseph_saccomanno@fws.gov.
