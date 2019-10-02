BULLHEAD CITY — Talas Harbor Geriatric and Behavioral Hospital — Talas Harbor-Bullhead City — cut the ribbon for its new facility Tuesday.
Rep. Paul Gosar, whose 4th Congressional district includes Bullhead City, was among the many dignitaries at the event, held at Talas Harbor’s 24-bed hospital at 831 Landon Drive.
Others on hand included Bullhead City Mayor Tom Brady, Mohave County Sup. Hildy Angius and representatives of Talas Harbor Healthcare, the City of Bullhead City and the Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce.
Rita Hess, chief nursing officer and chief operating officer, and Natalie Lamberton, chief executive officer, led a tour of the facilities for the dignitaries, media members and other invited guests, showing off the hospital’s rooms, therapy rooms, dining area and other amenities.
Mohave County Undersheriff Ed Trafecanty, filling in for an ill Sheriff Doug Schuster, praised the development for its support of “those who deal with people with mental health issues every day.”
Both Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO John Pynakker and Brady noted the importance of the hospital, filling a void in health care that long has been present in Bullhead City: providing services to the area’s older population suffering from mental health issues.
Angius, whose 2nd District includes Bullhead City, read a declaration proclaiming October as mental health resources month in Mohave County.
“I, Hildy Angius, chairman of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, hereby do proclaim October 1st through the 31st as mental illness resources month in Mohave County to shine a light on mental illness and fight stigma, provide support, educate the public, provide facilities for care, and advocate for those in our community that need help.”
Gosar spoke briefly about his appreciation of Talas and the needs of those who will be served by the new hospital.
Talas Harbor Healthcare President Ron Stewart said he was amazed at how quickly the project “came up out of the ground.”
He said that he appreciated coordination and cooperation with the city and others involved in getting permitting and plans finalized.
The hospital will provide specialized mental health care for the adult and elderly populations of Mohave County including Bullhead City, Kingman, Fort Mohave, and Lake Havasu City. The facility will deliver comprehensive geriatric psychiatry services. Admission is by way of a referral from medical facilities such as hospitals, assisted living care centers and behavioral health outpatient clinics.
