BULLHEAD CITY — U.S. Sen. Martha McSally’s visit to the area and reception at the Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce in August was a big plus for Talas Harbor BHC Hospital.
During that reception, Marketing Director Chaz Martinez approached McSally about assistance in the hospital’s application for TriWest, the program that approves outside providers of health care services for veterans.
Martinez said McSally said she would contact him and several weeks later arranged for Anne Marie Ward, her outreach coordinator, to come to the hospital.
“Our hopes,” said Martinez “is that the senator can make sure the application for TriWest is not held up in any bureaucratic sluggishness and assure approval so that veterans, especially those 55-plus needing mental health assistance, will have a local hospital to meet those needs.”
Currently, VA services are lacking in mental health professionals in Mohave County, Martinez said, and often any veteran on VA health benefits will have to be transferred to Phoenix or Prescott. During the tour of the new hospital, Ward was able to meet with Valley View Chief Nursing Officer Teresa Reynolds regarding a project where Valley View would be able to have a section designated to serve veterans, and with Western Arizona Regional Medical Center Chief of Staff Dr. Wheed Zehri about the county health coalition he is orchestrating that would include executives from hospitals in Mohave County working together by identifying services that are beneficial to each facility and ultimately can reduce cost. The goal is to encourage hospitals and agencies working together to serve people in Mohave County, thereby lessening the disparity gap in health care.
Amy Evers, Talas Harbor chief executive and chief nursing officer, conducted a thorough tour of the facility and explained the protocols for receiving patients. All patients will have a medical exam before an assessment for admission.
Also, on tour with Ward were Mohave Valley Daily News General Manager Larry Kendrick, and publisher of the Mohave County Economic Development Journal, Thom McGram.
Martinez emphasized that in Mohave County, there are many resources helping residents with mental health issues. Southwest Behavioral Health Services has a 10-bed inpatient alcohol and drug treatment center in Bullhead City and the Kingman Observation Unit and Kingman Recovery Unit at 1301 Beale St., as well as three outpatient clinics in the county. Mohave Mental Health has expanded its services throughout the county to help people suffering from mental health issues. The Terros Health Mobile Crisis team led by Tom Baughman, and North Country Healthcare are among the mental health resources available.
“I hope that I hear from U.S. Sen. McSally’s office in the upcoming week regarding our TriWest application and that our opportunity to serve veterans in need of mental health hospitalization in the Tri-state area is being handled by the VA,” Martinez said.
