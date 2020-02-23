LAUGHLIN — The ninth annual Taste of Bullhead rolled out in tasty fashion Saturday at the Avi Resort Casino with 11 establishments presenting their most delectable offerings in the competition that showcases the best food that Bullhead City has to offer.
This year’s theme was Mardi Gras and the dishes presented all had some form of that theme in them. The event is a fundraiser for the Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors and has been held annually since 2011. The best chefs, cooks, and confectioners from all over the Tri-state compete for the title of “Best” in their categories and to take home a trophy that proves it.
Nic and Kid provided an evening’s worth of knockout classics and kept the Grand Ballroom at Avi dancing and singing all night long while the endless lines of folks sampling the food went on non-stop.
The competitors for the 2020 Taste of Bullhead Mardi Gras event this year were Avi Resort Casino, Firehouse Coffee, Pixie Dust Treats Bakery, Drifting Bistro, Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, the Mohave Shrine Club, CoVeu Drinkery and Eatery, Papa John’s Pizza of Bullhead City, Megatoppers and Valley View Medical Center.
Rickety Crickets Brewery provided the spirits
The event also honored the late Jan Barrios, who until two years ago organized the event every year. Again this year there was the Jan Barrios Forever table sponsored by Desert Lawn, which sat directly in front of the stage for the evening.
Crowned Mardi Gras king and queen were Ray Lundberg and Britain Hughes.
The Avi won the title of best appetizer while the Mohave Shrine Club took home honors for best entree. Pixie Dust Treats Bakery captured the trophy for best desert. Firehouse Coffee was voted as having the ritziest booth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.