BULLHEAD CITY — Who says a person can’t be in two places at the same time?
Noni Robnett, who plays piano for Community Lutheran Church in Bullhead City, also used to play piano for her “home-away-from-home” church in Valdez, Alaska.
She and her husband, Rob, divided their time between their Laughlin home and Valdez, where they loved to fish for salmon and halibut and hang out with friends, until Rob died.
Robnett still plays piano for the Valdez congregation without leaving her home in Laughlin because of modern technology.
Zoom allows people to be in an online gathering environment so they can see and hear each other, with the ability for an entire group in different locations to be on the same video call. Everyone is seen and everyone can be heard, just as if everyone was sitting in the same room.
“It’s very exciting,” Robnett said. “They have a pastor, whose husband is a great technician. He sets up Zoom meetings and the pastor herself is also very ‘techy’ as well. So they have put together various services for all participants.
“They have it set up through Zoom, where we can eat dinner together, have some trivia for fun and then have a service.
“Over a 16-year period, my husband and I became associate members and I’m still an associate member,” she added. “I haven’t been there in six years, so seeing people I haven’t seen in a long while was really nice.
“Basically, we sign in at 10 a.m., and we have coffee or ‘brunch’ and then worship is at 10:30 a.m. and they have a complete service,” Robnett said. “For Holy Week, (the pastor) put in a lot of different devotions for people to participate in — she had drawings of the Last Supper, Christ carrying the cross — it’s innovative what she does.”
She said some of their ideas could be adapted by other churches and houses of worship in the Bullhead and Laughlin areas.
“In Valdez, they made laminated eggs that were hidden throughout the community,” Robnett said. “It’s a ‘BYOB’ situation — ‘Bring your own Bible.’ On one side is a Bible verse and when you turn the egg over, there’s a clue to find the next egg. It’s really a neat thing and I love being able to do that.
“I don’t play piano every Sunday for the Valdez church, I play when the regular piano person wants me to play,” she added. “To be able to send hymns and be part of a complete service makes me happy. It’s a very neat thing to be a part of.”
While Robnett said she doesn’t consider herself a technical person, she was amazed at how easy the program was to use.
“I found out it was so cool and so easy to do,” she said. “It was easy to download Zoom and of course, you have a code to get into a particular place, but it’s easy for people who are not technical. It gives you the option of being seen and heard.”
She said she thought churches here could do something like that.
“I know at the Laughlin Community Church, people stay in their cars and the pastor is somehow on a speaker so they can have the service. They even have a way of passing out communion, which I think is very good also.”
There are no photos of Robnett playing piano and others are difficult to obtain because of social distancing requirements.
“Having pictures of myself playing piano isn’t something I’ve thought about,” she said with a laugh. “We thought more about pictures of the fish we were catching — salmon and halibut — for lots of canning.”
While practicing social distancing, Robnett also spends her time at home working on another important craft.
“I’ve been making face masks for the hospital,” she said. “I’ve spent a lot of time cutting out and piecing fabric together. They are not the folded ones using a bandana, mine fit onto the face. I watched YouTube and decided to add one more layer for more protection.
“I’ve been ‘chain sewing,’ but I don’t spend all day on it,” she added. “There are only so many hours I can sit at the sewing machine. This is a new life for all of us.
“I think it’s going to change all of us, hopefully for the better.”
