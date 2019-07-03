KINGMAN — Mohave County Republican Party leaders are inviting area youth to join clubs to learn more about government and the political process.
County GOP 2nd Vice-Chair Suellen Stewart addressed county supervisors during their Monday board meeting.
“We are here today because we are so excited about our brand new club that has been formed in Kingman,” Stewart said. She said a Teen Age Republicans club that went dormant eight years ago was revived in Kingman in April.
“With my position with the Republican Central Committee, I decided to bring back the TARS group for not only Kingman, but for Bullhead City and Lake Havasu,” Stewart said. Hunter Escoffier serves as chairman of the Kingman TARS, his brother, Destry, is the club secretary, and Austin Day is the vice chairman.
“Being a Teen Age Republican provides an opportunity to have an impact on elections and learn more about the process that makes the United States of America the greatest nation in the world,” Stewart said. “One of the most important things is the preparation of future leaders, which is a goal of the Mohave County Teen Age Republicans.”
Stewart is looking for help in getting club chapters started in Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City and membership is open to 13- to 19-year-olds. Interested parents and teens can contact Stewart for club information and membership applications by calling 928-458-0202 or emailing sstewart01kng@gmail.com.
