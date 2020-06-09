KINGMAN — The youngest of three defendants has been given the lightest sentence for her involvement in the robbery of a man at Rotary Park in Bullhead City last summer.
Mohave County Judge Billy Sipe placed Meghan Holley, 16, on supervised probation for three years during a Monday sentencing hearing in Kingman.
Sipe previously ordered five years in prison and one year in jail, respectively, for co-defendants, Cody Turner, 20, and Anthony Stevens, 23.
Deputy Mohave County Attorney Jaimye Ashley provided the factual basis of the case during Turner’s sentencing hearing in March. Ashley told the court that Holley was Turner’s girlfriend and 15 years old when she fabricated a story that another man had tied her up and raped her.
Ashley said Holley helped lure the falsely accused man to the park as part of Turner’s plan to scare and intimidate him and impose some vigilante justice. Stevens reportedly emerged from out of sight to engage the victim along with Turner while Holley was directed to another area where she was not further involved in the encounter.
Authorities said a firearm was brandished as the victim was ordered to hand over his cell phone and car keys. The gun was used to smash out a window of the victim’s vehicle.
Holley’s attorney, Eric Engan, reminded Sipe that the victim was not hurt, though frightened by the ordeal. He argued that his client was the least culpable of the trio.
Sipe agreed, saying he was encouraged to hear that Holley was back in school, going to church, attending counseling sessions and maintaining employment in the food service industry.
In lieu of jail, Sipe ordered Holley to perform 100 hours of community work service and expressed hope that she would stay committed to her personal betterment campaign. She was convicted of armed robbery through a plea agreement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.