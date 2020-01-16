KINGMAN — A Mohave Valley teenager, charged with 18 felony counts for allegedly hacking a girls computer and possessing child pornography, was back in court Thursday.
Cameron Charles Brush, 18, is charged in one 2019 case with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. He is being held in county jail on a $1 million bond.
Brush is also charged in the earlier case with two counts of sexual extortion, two counts of computer tampering, sexual exploitation of a minor and attempted sexual exploitation of a minor. Those charges allegedly occurred between April and Aug. 19, 2019.
A defendant who is convicted of sexual exploitation of a minor normally faces from three to 121⁄2 years in prison for each count, according to state statutes.
Brush’s attorney, Robin Puchek asked for a settlement conference before another judge to explain details of a plea offer from the prosecution. He also said additional charges concerning a video may be filed.
Puchek later said the plea offer would have his client plead guilty to three counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor in the two cases. Brush would be sentenced to five years in prison for one case and five to 10 years in prison for the second case. The sentences could run consecutively.
Superior Court Judge Doug Camacho sent the case to the presiding criminal Superior Court judge to assign the case to another judge to handle the settlement conference. That hearing was set for March 12.
Sheriff’s detectives began an investigation Aug. 19, 2019 after a report made by a 17-year-old girl who said her social media account was hacked and the hacker removed inappropriate photos from her account, according to the sheriff’s office.
The hacker contacted the girl and told her the photos would be released unless she gave him access to other photos and videos. Detectives traced the internet protocol addresses to two computers where Brush lived.
The 10 new charges stem from his arrest Sept. 12, 2019, when his cell phone and computers were seized. Forensic examination of the electronic devices later allegedly revealed multiple images of child pornography. Brush allegedly hacked into numerous other social media accounts of juveniles and is believed to have taken photos of about 50 people, MCSO reported.
