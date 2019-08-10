LAUGHLIN — The Clark County Coroner’s Office on Friday identified a girl whose body was found Thursday in the Colorado River a little more than 16 hours after she was reported missing.
The coroner’s office identified the girl as Sharon Mako, 16, of Las Vegas. Her body was recovered around 7 a.m. Thursday in the Big Bend area.
An official cause of death has yet to be determined, pending results of an autopsy. It is believed the girl drowned.
Mako reportedly was with a group of people on the river when they reported her missing around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. A missing person report was called in to the Laughlin substation of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Metro notified other area agencies, including a dive team from the Bullhead City Police Department, and a search of the river ensued.
The coroner’s office will release more information when it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.