KINGMAN — Two teenagers were killed when the quad they were riding was struck by a vehicle in Dolan Springs.
The Mohave County Sheriff’s office responded at 8:30 p.m. Saturday to the incident at Milepost 5 on Pierce Ferry Road.
Acting sheriff’s office spokeswoman Sandy Edwards said the reporting party said that a white pickup truck had crashed into a quad occupied by three riders.
Edwards said medical personnel already had declared two 13-year-old girls dead at the scene before deputies arrived. A 19-year-old woman who suffered life-threatening injuries was flown to a Las Vegas hospital for treatment.
“The driver of the truck fled the scene on foot,” Edwards said. “The driver, identified as Brock Amelia Hill, 27, of Dolan Springs, was later located and after investigations, was taken into custody and booked into the Mohave County jail on three counts of leaving the scene of a fatal accident.”
Edwards said whether alcohol or drugs were factors contributing to the crash is part of an ongoing investigation.
