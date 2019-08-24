LAKE HAVASU CITY — Divers on Friday recovered the body of a California teen missing since being struck by a boat two days earlier.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, the body of Adam Gomez, 17, of Redondo Beach, was found in about 23 feet of water just south of Thompson Bay on Lake Havasu.
Gomez was a passenger on a boat and went into the water Wednesday just outside the no-wake zone at Thompson Bay on the South Basin of the lake. It isn’t certain if Gomez dove into the water or fell from the vessel.
He was struck by the craft, then hit by the boat’s propeller before he disappeared below the surface.
Members of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of Boating Safety responded Wednesday afternoon along with the MCSO Dive Rescue and Recovery Team to search for Gomez. The Lake Havasu City Police Department also assisted in search and recovery efforts.
Investigation into the incident is continuing, led by the Division of Boating Safety.
