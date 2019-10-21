KINGMAN — A Texas man who allegedly tried to escape custody from the Superior Court two weeks ago was arraigned Monday on five new charges.
Sideon Johnson, 22, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault, escape and resisting arrest. He is being held in custody on a $10,000 bond for the new charges.
Johnson also is charged with transportation of marijuana for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia, which allegedly occurred Feb. 8 on Highway 66 in Kingman.
Johnson was supposed to enter a plea agreement on the drug charges but Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle reassigned both cases to Superior Court Commissioner Doug Camacho. Carlisle also set Johnson’s next hearing in both cases for Nov. 14.
If convicted of the assault charges in the new case, Johnson faces six to 15 years in prison if prosecutors can prove that he has a felony conviction. If he committed the new charges while on felony release, two more years can be tacked on, Carlisle added.
Mohave County Chief Deputy Attorney James Schoppmann said that Johnson has a 2018 felony conviction out of Texas.
Johnson was in Carlisle’s courtroom Oct. 9 for a bond reduction hearing on the drug charges when he asked to make a phone call. Granted the request, the judge left the bench when Johnson allegedly tried to escape through the double doors.
The defendant tried to push past a detention officer and a court security officer as he bolted out the courtroom’s double doors. The security officer, a probation officer and a constable finally tackled him to the ground and arrested him.
Johnson, who gave the judge a Houston address, allegedly bit the detention officer’s arm while the probation officer suffered injuries to her arm and knuckles.
