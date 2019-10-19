KINGMAN — A Texas man who tried to escape custody from the Superior Court two weeks ago was indicted Thursday on five new felonies.
A Mohave County grand jury indicted Sideon Johnson on three counts of aggravated assault, escape and resisting arrest. He will be arraigned on the charges Monday before Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle.
Johnson, 22, was in Carlisle’s courtroom Oct. 9 for a bond reduction hearing when he asked to make a phone call. Granted the request, the judge left the bench after which Johnson allegedly tried to escape through the courtroom’s double doors.
The detention officer and a court security officer told him to stop but Johnson tried to push past them toward the courthouse’s front exit. The security officer, a probation officer and a constable gave chase finally tackling him and arresting him.
Johnson, of Pflugerville, allegedly bit the detention officer’s arm while the probation officer suffered injuries to her arm and knuckles. Johnson is in custody on a $20,000 bond for two drug charges and a $10,000 bond for the new charges, according to the jail’s website.
