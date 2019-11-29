BULLHEAD CITY — Heavy rain caused flooding and major headaches for Tri-state residents trying to get a jump on Black Friday holiday sales.
Some spots in the Tri-state received well over an inch of rain in a 24-hour period between 8 p.m. Wednesday and 8 p.m. Thursday, according to rain gauges operated by the Mohave County Flood Control District’s ALERT flood warning system.
Boundary Cone Road, the road that separates Fort Mohave and Mohave Valley, received 1.93 inches of rain in that span while the gauge at Cook Mine, about 6 miles south of Oatman, recorded 1.69 inches.
Closer to Bullhead City, rainfall amounts ranged from 1.22 inches at Montana Wash along the Bullhead Parkway to 0.83 inches in the center of Bullhead City.
Streets filled with rain forced motorists to seek alternative routes; some roads reportedly were flooded in Bullhead City, Fort Mohave and Mohave Valley and in the county, along Boundary Cone and Courtwright east of Mohave Valley.
There were reports of stranded motorists being rescued by first responders and other motorists. No injuries had been reported as of late Thursday night.
Thursday’s storm included a rare November thunderstorm as well as heavy rain and high winds.
There were intermittent power outages reported Thursday night. That came on the heels of a two-hour power outage blamed on the weather that got Thanksgiving Day off to a trying start for more than 2,000 Mohave Electric Cooperative members.
According to MEC, an outage affected 2,261 metered locations in central Bullhead City, from about 6:07 a.m. to 8:09 a.m. The outage was blamed on a breaker that opened in a substation. Crews responded to the substation, closed the breaker and patrolled power lines and equipment in the area before restoring power to the system.
No damage to the electrical system was found.
More rain is likely this morning before the system moves eastward. Rain is likely in Bullhead City/Laughlin and Lake Havasu City while the Kingman area could see a mix of rain and snow. Snow is expected at elevations of 3,000 to 4,000 feet with heavy snow at higher elevations, according to the National Weather Service.
Heavy snow is expected eastof Kingman and at the Mohave-Yavapai county line and at elevations along U.S. Highways 93 and 95.
High wind gusts also could persist today in the area, although a wind advisory was set to expire at midnight.
Flash-flooding also could persist today, though rainfall isn’t expected to be nearly as heavy as it was Thursday night. Some areas remain saturated an several washes were overflowing late Thursday.
Wind and rain are likely to be problematic in parts of San Bernardino County between Needles and Barstow. On Interstate 15, snow is expected in the mountain passes south of Victorville.
