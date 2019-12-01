BULLHEAD CITY — City and county road crews spent Friday and Saturday cleaning up the mess left by a torrential thunderstorm on Thanksgiving Day.
It was the wettest Nov. 28 in Tri-state history with Las Vegas, Needles and Kingman all setting a rainfall record for the date.
According to the National Weather Service, Kingman officially had 1.25 inches of rain on Thursday, nearly half-an-inch more than the previous Nov. 28 high of 0.78 inches set in 1998.
Needles had 1.13 inches, according to the NWS, shattering the wettest Nov. 28 of 0.39 inches in 1981.
And Las Vegas’ official total of 0.36 inches on Thursday eclipsed the 0.28 that fell in 1994.
According to the Mohave County Flood Control District’s ALERT system, Bullhead City has received more than 3 inches of rain since Oct. 1, with much of that in the last week.
Boundary Cone Road, the dividing line between Mohave Valley and Fort Mohave, has received 5.04 inches of rain since Oct. 1 with about half of that coming last week.
Boundary Cone was closed at several locations Thursday night and Friday morning but was reopened to traffic Friday afternoon, according to the Mohave County Roads Department.
Stretches of Oatman Highway also were closed, as were County Route 1 in Mohave Valley, Hualapai Mountain Road north of Kingman and segments of about a dozen other rural roads in Mohave County.
In Bullhead City, crews worked to remove debris — boulders, sediment and items washed into roadways by floodwaters Thursday morning and again Thursday night — from several streets, including Riverview Drive, Miracle Mile, Baseline Road, the Bullhead Parkway and Mohave Drive
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.