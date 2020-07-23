BULLHEAD CITY — There’s a story behind every fish caught in the Colorado River. Some are better than others.
This one is pretty good. Of course, that’s because the fish that was landed was pretty good, too: a 32-pound, 483⁄8-inch striper. Caught in a spur of the moment. On a borrowed rig.
“Yep, I had to get in on this photo showing this striper that our local angler, Tony Smith, brought in,” said Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City, who as enlisted to help Smith hold the monster.
“Tony and his girlfriend were out riding their Jet Skis and had stopped at a beach for a few minutes,” Braun said, retelling the story that was told to him by Smith. “While looking out over the water, Tony noticed his girlfriend had been pointing at a fish in the water. When he looked out and saw the fish, Tony went over to some anglers who were fishing for smallmouth bass and asked if he could use the pole there that had a glide bait on the line.
“The rest is history. His sight, fishing and experience paid off and landed the biggest fish this season as of yet.”
Elsewhere, the reports are good — but not as good as Smith’s fish and story.
“I am hearing of limits of stripers all up and down the river, from shore or boat has been producing well,” Braun said. “The stripers are ranging in size from about 1 pound on up. These stripers in the rainbow trout size are easy to prepare and can make some great fish fries.”
Mark Aguilar and Muzz Pana caught some nice stripers — 6.36 and 7.64 pounds respectively — on Lake Mohave, using anchovies.
“I have been hearing that the coves also were producing a few and some smallmouth action along the shelves,” Braun said. “The chatter bait Jack Hammer was working super for both largemouth and smallmouth bass. Night crawlers were producing a few panfish at various coves.”
And anchovies produced a 6.38-pound channel catfish for Melissa Hussman in the Willow Valley area. She was fishing from the shore.
If you have an interesting fish story to share — or a big catch to show off — contact Braun at Riviera Marina, 520 Riviera Blvd., or give him a call at 928-763-8550.
“Hope this helps some for now,” Braun said. “We look forward to seeing you in to share the catch and the story. Remember, if you are not feeling well, stay home. And if you must go out, wear the mask to protect us from you. Now, go catch a fish.”
