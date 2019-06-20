EDITOR’S NOTE: Aug. 28 will mark the 35th anniversary of the incorporation of Bullhead City. Leading up to the anniversary, the Mohave Valley Daily News will take a look at the city’s past, present and future.
BULLHEAD CITY — Prior to the 1950s, the Colorado River may have been the lure that drew visitors to the site that eventually became Bullhead City, but few opted to remain permanently.
From Native Americans — the first human visitors through the discovery and settlement of the West, to the Indian wars and beyond — the local region was usually regarded as just a place “to get through” on the way to somewhere else.
While the river offered travelers a brief respite from scorching temperatures which frequently climbed well above 100 degrees, there was little incentive to settle, even as the nation moved into the 20th century. The location was well off the beaten path of Route 66, and other than a few ramshackle buildings offering bait and lures to the occasional fisherman who wandered north from Needles, jobs in the area essentially were non-existent.
Even workers busily constructing Davis Dam were considered temporary, subject to moving on to the next big project once the work was done. Along with them, of course, would go the merchants providing the goods and services required to support them.
In 1953, however, construction of the Davis Dam and power plant facility was completed by the Bureau of Reclamation in Pyramid Canyon, 67 miles downstream from Hoover Dam.
The rest, so far as Bullhead City is concerned, was history.
The dam’s primary purpose was to add another downstream check to regulate the flow of water released from Hoover Dam for delivery to Mexico, in accordance with the 1944 water treaty with our southern neighbor. Additionally, the lake was to capture and delay the sudden discharge of flash floods from side washes below Hoover Dam and upstream from Davis Dam.
But a side effect, expected or not, was to provide impetus for economic and residential growth along both sides of the river immediately downstream from the dam.
Situated just north of the point where Arizona, Nevada and California meet, the location proved ideal for the growth of the twin, interdependent communities of Laughlin and Bullhead City. The towns lie approximately two miles downstream from the dam on both sides of the river, ideally located to take advantage of the economic opportunities such a dam offers.
Davis Dam, with Lake Mohave behind it, forms one third of a budding, three-legged economy of gaming, tourism and services supporting the two.
The “marriage” between Davis Dam and the two communities produced a large family of water-based and associated attractions for visitors, both on Lake Mohave behind the dam and downstream. Tourists and locals alike enjoy fishing, boating, swimming, water skiing, camping, picnicking, exploring, photography and just plain relaxing. Throw in a number of golf courses that rarely see rain, and you have a sporting calendar that operates pretty much year-round.
Drawn by the twin attractions of recreation by day and gaming at night, whole families discovered the local area as a legitimate vacation destination, forming a concurrent demand for support services. Economic opportunities rooted in tourism, in turn, attracted more permanent residents.
And as word spread and the local economy expanded, retirees seeking to escape the harsh winters of the colder, northern climes descended in increasing numbers on the river communities. Known as “snowbirds,” year after year they split their time between the river communities, including Bullhead City, and home, spending the winter months locally and returning to their homes in the north as the weather warmed. Most stayed along the river for five or six months, but an increasing number began to find the area to their liking and put down permanent roots.
Formation of the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, which included Lake Mohave, in 1964, cast the national spotlight on the interesting mix of scorching desert and cooling water the area offered. The designation furthered the area’s reputation as a desirable destination for visitors wanting to stay for a week, for the weekend, or just overnight.
Davis Dam is an earth and rock-fill embankment with a concrete spillway, gravity structure, intake structure and power plant. The dam was named in 1941 in honor of Arthur Powell Davis, U.S. Director of Reclamation from 1914 to 1932. Davis was one of a small group of men whose courage, foresight and vision sparked the beginning of Colorado River development.
Construction of Davis Dam began in the early 1940s, but was interrupted by World War II. Seems the government thought at the time winning the war was a tad bit more important than putting another dam across the river. But while the project was tabled, it was not forgotten, and construction began again in 1946. The long-delayed completion occurred in 1953.
The most memorable casualty of the dam’s completion was the submerging of Bull’s Head Rock, an easily recognized landmark for which the city was named, by the rising waters of Lake Mohave.
While Davis Dam may have, partially at least, given birth to Bullhead City, another, contribution took place during construction. A settlement, known as Davis Camp, was established just downstream of the site on the Arizona side of the river, to house workers building the dam.
At the height of construction, similar housing units extended into parts of what is now Old Bullhead. Intended as temporary housing, the structures, as well as some of the residents, remained after completion.
Indeed, the former Colorado River Museum, a converted Catholic church, on the edge of Davis Camp, is one of those surviving structures.
While no longer providing shelter for workers, Davis Camp is a county park abutting Bullhead City’s northern boundary just north of the Laughlin Bridge.
