BULLHEAD CITY — There are secrets to successful fishing and there are not-so-secret tips to turning an ordinary outing on the lake or river into a fruitful one.
While everyone wants to know the secrets — the best spot, the best bait, the best time of day to go after a particular species — everyone needs to remember the other part of the equation.
Patience.
“The fishing here below Davis Dam can be quite rewarding,” said Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City. “Patience — and understanding our current — takes a bit to learn but once you catch that first fish, it’s one.”
Braun said it’s a different animal — metaphorically speaking — when fishing at Lake Mohave.
“Up on Lake Mohave is a bit different,” he said. “This mostly is because it’s a lake. Not much current. The anglers on the lake are mostly targeting the largemouth and smallmouth bass. The striper bite has yet to take off with a few being taken in the holes near the dam. Not much word about the coves above the power lines as of yet.
“Plastics and crank baits have been providing anglers some success for the largemouth and smallmouth bass. Some anglers have some luck from shore on the lake, but mostly the boaters or kayakers do the best.”
Fishing by any means is successful below the dam, Braun said.
“It’s shore, boat and even Jet Skis and kayak all work well,” he said.
And it’s not all about the stripers and trout, although those are the two most popular species sought by those fishing in the river.
“Besides our striped bass, we have various species in our waters,” Braun said.
Gordon Fiske and grandchildren Colton Frye, Jocelyn Fiske and Hayden Fiske proved that by catching a mess of panfish just below Topock Gorge. They were fishing from a boat using night crawlers.
“Red-ear, I’m guessing,” Braun said of the haul. “These fish are just getting off the nests and should be feeding.”
Back up the river, Eli Davis and Thomas Giambalvo did their best to catch the fish the area is known for.
Davis pulled in a pair of stripers, both in the 1-pound range, using Long A lures.
“These lures usually produce a larger fish, but this time of year we are getting a lot of the smaller stripers getting to the bait first,” Braun said.
Giambalvo, meanwhile, was fishing on the Nevada said and caught four rainbow trout. He used power bait.
“We do have a good trout population,” Braun said. “Also, our rainbow trout are being planted to help with the caddisfly issue. The trout this time of year are more elusive as our weather is a bit warmer and they do like the colder water.”
Braun said reports from Topock Marsh are “mostly” about catfish — the fish for which that area is best known.
If you are having any success and what to share the news — and photos — with Daily News readers, get in touch with Braun at Riviera Marina, 520 Riviera Blvd. in Bullhead City, or call him at 928-763-8550.
