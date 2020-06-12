BULLHEAD CITY — Movie theaters in Laughlin are on the verge of reopening, which leads to this question: Which new films are ready for public consumption?
Normally, I wouldn’t be counting the minutes for a third installment of the “Bill & Ted” franchise — but its upcoming “Face the Music” could be one of the silver screen’s limited options. Throughout January and February, every cineplex in town regurgitated the same trailer for “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” which ought to be available as a
feature-length picture by now.
In a reasonable world, “Top Gun 2” would be locked and loaded as a summer blockbuster, but it reportedly has been postponed until the holidays.
If you’re sharing my June swoon and gloom about those Hollywood sequels, here’s a Netflix production deserving of popularity:
“13 REASONS WHY”
The enigmatic “13 Reasons Why,” which emerged four years ago, is that rarity: A brooding television series that attempts to entertain but succeeds with a thoughtful message and societal purpose.
Front and center, resurfacing via flashbacks, is teen beauty Hannah (embodied by the pleasant Kathleen Langford) — the type of ghost that is heard more than seen. That’s because she took the time to record her explanations for committing suicide on cassettes after being bullied, avoided and shamed by so-called friends in high school.
Lest you think it’s implausible for a modern-day teen to use old-fashioned tapes, they unspool sensibly, logically in a profound manner with distinctive direction. Her most bereaved friend is Clay (Dylan Minnette), at once guilt-racked and diffident — more concerned than anyone about his late friend’s audio assertions from the grave.
Note of transparency: As of press deadline, I had viewed only seven episodes, but that’s enough to state with confidence the four-season spectacle is a legitimate and worthwhile force. Its source material, Jay Asher’s young-adult novel, was published 13 years ago coincidentally.
Whenever a scene veers or digresses toward peer pressure, coming-of-age territory — drinking, puking or a fist fight near campus — the production still maintains a cool vibe, a sharp sensibility with brilliant flourishes.
To wit: The overlapping sequences depicting Hannah via flashback on her family’s porch, watching Clay leave, while her mother simultaneously stands on the porch witnessing Clay flee in real time.
Our dead heroine’s voice-over narration is a push-button for intrigue, no matter how often she activates it. Hannah’s deepest feelings, expressed subtlety, provide a smooth blend of forthright facts and deadpan opinions (“We’re a society of stalkers. We all look,” and to beloved Clay, “You should patent yourself.”)
The creators of “13 Reasons Why” have assembled an international cast with impeccable American and Canadian accents. Their classmates’ styles are as mixed as their races.
From where I sit, the gifted group’s finest representative is Norway native Alisha Boe — a true “natural” and unaffected actor who is uniformly believable as Jessica. The same could be said of the spotlighted Langford, though her visage and brown mane are apt to remind viewers of a healthy reincarnation of Bella in “Twilight.”
Like the concurrent smash “Riverdale” — a sort of Netflix cousin or kindred spirit — this endeavor supplies substantial roles for actors who became middle-aged right before our eyes: Kate Walsh (of “Grey’s Anatomy”), Derek Luke (known for the biopic “Antwone Fisher”), Steven Weber (“Wings”) and the tireless Josh Hamilton.
The series’ taste in music is second to none, especially for devotees of New Wave, Indie and ’80s music: Joy Division, Oingo Boingo, Lord Huron, The Cure, et al. It’s also enriching and comforting that one character appreciates the lost art of making and sharing mixtapes, no matter how implausible that sounds as a hobby for present-day youth.
Perhaps above all, “13 Reasons Why” takes suicide prevention seriously: At the onset of its first installment, a handful of cast members — speaking directly to the camera — address suicide, and each episode’s closing credits include a note about “crisis resources” via the show’s chief website. The most noble reason of all to stay tuned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.