BULLHEAD CITY — The trout are biting in the Colorado River with plenty of limits being claimed.
“Our anglers are having great success while fishing from the shore,” said Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City. “The rainbow trout that are planted here along with Colorado River are from the Willow Beach National Fish Hatchery. Our stocking sites, Davis Camp and Bullhead Community Park, are producing limits of trout.”
Fishermen report success using a variety of baits.
“Anglers using night crawlers, power bait and their favorite spinners have been doing well and landing the limit of five fish per angler,” Braun said.
The Community Park area has been strong for rainbows, as witnessed by the photos that accompanied Braun’s weekly fishing missive.
What was absent this week was a picture of a striper.
“The striper bite is a bit slow,” Braun said. “Some of the larger fish, this time of year, are passing through. I’ve been hearing that various lures are producing well, both in the trout pattern and in a bass color.
“Up on Lake Mohave, the bite just hasn’t started yet. I am guessing it’s our weather that could be holding back either the fish or the anglers. The wind and lower temperatures are major considerations, especially up on the lake.”
With fishing news a tad slow, Braun decided to shift gears — or, more accurately, switch outdoor pursuits.
“I did have to share this coyote story,” Braun said, referring to the photo he sent (See B1). “Yes, that’s me, Rusty, holding the darned thing. My redneck plumber friend was being a bit shy.
“He had just went out with his new coyote call and sure enough, in no time at all, these varmints came running in. He was using a .223 rifle he calls his 200-yard gun, only because he can’t see 300 yards. Even with the scope he has mounted on it.
“I thought it would be a good idea to let folks know a little about our hunting and will try to have some more as we get into our various hunting seasons.
“In Arizona, you need a license to hunt and trap varmints — raccoons, skunks and coyotes. There is no season on hunting but, due to our weather, there is a trapping season. In Nevada, there is no license for the taking of coyotes. This time of year is a great time to get out and help thin the population some.
“Anyway, back to fishing,” Braun said in a segue back to his favorite topic. “We still are getting a few trout plants for this year. I will try to find out but the playing of trout usually ends this month. I have heard of sometimes getting a few in March. We will see.
“Hope this helps for now. Thanks for all of your support. Hope to see you in soon.”
