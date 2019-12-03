BULLHEAD CITY — The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Colorado River hosted the Blue Door Breakfast recently to honor its Youth of the Year nominees.
The event was attended by more than 130 guests.
CEO Autumn Boyle-Robinson welcomed the crowd.
“This is our favorite event of the year,” she said. “We truly get to celebrate the youth of the Tri-state.”
Prior to the main event, the judges had their work cut out for them. Larry Kendrick, Mohave Daily News; Michelle Keunen, Eagle Motorcycles; Loke Lau, the KNACK; and Natalie Carson, Doterra poured over the nominees’ essays, interviewed each of them and listened to their speeches before casting their scores in a closed ballot. The nominees for the Junior Youth of the Year (ages 9 to 13) and Youth of the Year (ages 14 to 18) worked hard to prepare and at the breakfast, they stepped way outside of their comfort zones when they braved the microphone to share their speeches with the crowd. The audience listened to each word and roared with applause for each nominee.
Junior Youth of the Year nominees were Tommy Martinez, Jaelynn Meyers, Andrew Pina, Chad Schawb and Jahnezz Jones. Youth of the Year nominees Jacob Thompson, Michelle Hau and Kiarah Holmes.
“All of the nominees have done an amazing job, they are all wonderful role models and we are so proud of each and everyone of them,” said Bree Gonzalez, director of operations for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Colorado River.
After all the speeches, with a crowd produced drumroll, the Junior Youth of the Year was awarded to Jones and the Youth of the Year was awarded to Thompson. Thompson will be moving on to the Boys & Girls Club State Youth of the Year competition, where he will compete for a scholarship.
In addition to awards for the youth, the club also awarded Youth Development Professional of the Year to Trinity Metler of the Fort Mohave Club, Thrift Store Employee of the Year to Ofelia Mora, Thrift Store Volunteer of the Year Carol Garland and Helping Hands Award to Jim and Heather Boyle.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Colorado River is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive caring and responsible citizens. The club has four locations: 2250 Highland Road in Bullhead City, 1975 Arie Avenue in Laughlin, 5593 Highway 95, Suite 7, in Fort Mohave, and the Teen Center at 967 Hancock Road, Suite 7, in Bullhead.
The clubs provide after-school programs and summer day camp to more than 1,400 students annually.
